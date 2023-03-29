Sedgemoor District Council is gearing up for the start of the new tourist season on its beaches at Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean.

This Friday, March 31st, the council’s beach safety wardens will return to the beaches in time for the Easter holidays and ahead of the new tourist season.

The 14-strong team are on duty daily between 10am and 6pm.

A council spokesperson says: “The wardens are stationed at Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean beaches and will remain on duty until late September/October.”

“They supervise beach activities, provide basic first aid, check jetty permits, collect car parking fees and give beach safety and advice.”