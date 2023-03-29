Residents and visitors to Burnham-On-Sea are being asked for their ideas, suggestions and comments on how the High Street could be improved.

Within The Princess, the Library and the Tourist Information Centre there are new opinion boards where people can leave feedback via post-it notes with their thoughts about what they would like to see in the High Street.

“Back in 2019, the Government commissioned, as part of its Plan for the High Streets, a High Street Taskforce, which is an alliance of place-making experts,” says a district council spokesperson from its Economic Development Team.

“A Taskforce has been set up to strengthen local leadership in high streets and town centres by providing information, advice, training, knowledge and data helping people to make a positive difference to their local communities.”

“Burnham-On-Sea is one of Sedgemoor’s main towns, popular with both tourists due to its location, and residents.”

“It benefits from well-established retail centre along the High Street and neighbouring areas. Like many others, Burnham’s high street has suffered immensely during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“A combination of changing consumer habits (from face to face to online), lower visitor numbers due to Covid-19 restrictions and a general shift from retail to leisure and experience observed in the High Streets generally has put Burnham-On-Sea in a vulnerable position.”

“The High Street Taskforce will be providing expert support to Burnham until 2024.”

If you can’t get along in person, you can email the Economic Development Team via Kinga.Grabarczyk@somerset.gov.uk