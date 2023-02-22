Parents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being asked their views on proposed school holiday dates over the next two academic years.

Somerset County Council is running separate public consultations on the 2024/25 and 2025/26 school years in voluntary controlled and community schools.

Both surveys are open to the general public, but are particularly relevant to school staff, parents and caregivers responsible for school age children.

Both consultations include proposed school holiday dates, term dates and inset days – teacher training days when pupils stay at home.

They run until March 17th, with results due to be published the following month.

Cllr Tessa Munt, who is executive lead for children and families at County Hall, says: “We want Somerset County Council to be a listening organisation, and for this to happen it’s vitally important that everyone has their say.”

“I’d encourage everyone to share their views and make sure we know of any issues or concerns about school term and holiday dates are raised which will help us with future planning, and ensure schools are able to consider what is best for local communities.”

Inset days are scheduled by individual schools and can vary considerably. The consultation seeks feedback on the idea that schools co-ordinate their inset days, which could help parents plan childcare and holiday arrangements, and help schools work together — thereby saving money and having more impact.

To complete the consultation for the 2024 to 2025 academic year, visit somerset.inconsult.uk/Termdates2425/consultationHome and for the 2025 to 2026 academic year see somerset.inconsult.uk/Termdates2526/consultationHome

Academies and other school types set their own dates, but may choose to align their dates with neighbouring schools.