Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the town’s High Street on Friday (February 24th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm. Among this month’s stalls will be a wide range of locally produced products.

This month’s stalls include:

Mikes Pork- Free Range pork from the Somerset Levels.

Oven Too You – A pastry Chef making a range of sweet tarts.

Wesley Cottage Bees – Local Honey and produce straight from the Bee keeper.

Dragonfly Jewellery – Homemade Jewellery Made from Silver, Copper and Glass.

Dickies Pies – Award winning Curry Pies.

Somerset Natural Soaps – Plant Based Soap