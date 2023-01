Members of a local walking group have visited Burnham-On-Sea on a walk to Berrow.

The Sedgemoor Friends Walking Together group has over 70 members across the district.

“We meet up regularly for walks starting at different locations each month while enjoying friendly chatter,” said a spokesperson.

“The latest walk was a six mile route from Burnham Sailing Club, along the beach to Berrow, and back – it was a wonderful day and very much enjoyed at a leisurely pace.”