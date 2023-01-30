Efforts by local community group Our Highbridge to make the town a better place to live have been given a boost by Homes in Sedgemoor (HiS).

The housing organisation looks after hundreds of homes in the town owned by Sedgemoor District Council and, thanks to its special community fund called ‘Making a Difference’, it has been able to donate Our Highbridge with £500 to sow the seeds of a new ‘Community Patch’ programme.

The community patches will be small garden areas across the town which will be situated close to areas where many HiS customers have no gardens of their own. The first patch will be in Highbridge’s Trowbridge Close.

Nadja McDevitt from Our Highbridge says: “We are really grateful to Homes in Sedgemoor for this donation. We’ll be spending the money on garden tools and plants, and on outreach projects to get more people involved.”

“We will be trying to get support from local businesses and individuals so we can have more of the patches.”

“Lots of people in Highbridge don’t have garden spaces of their own and it will be really nice to get people involved, and to spread the idea so we can transform more open spaces.”

Kaylun Henson from HiS adds: “We are delighted to support the Community Patch programme. if you are involved in a community group that would benefit from support from the fund, visit www.homesinsedgemoor.org and search for Making a Difference.”

Kaylun and Ann Hooper, a member of Sedgemoor Tenants Assurance Committee, met Nadja and Ruth Coull from Our Highbridge – and they were joined on a chilly January afternoon by Gizzy the cat who photobombed the occasion!

If you would like to be involved with future events organised by Our Highbridge or support the Community patch programme, email ourhighbridge@gmail.com