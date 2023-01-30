Members of Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club gathered together on Saturday (January 28th) for the group’s annual presentation evening.
Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke handed out ten trophies to the winners of various sailing competitions held during the event.
Sailing Director Dave Barrett recounted a busy year of activity at the club, highlighting the success of last summer’s Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta.
He also announced that the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta wil be held over two weekends on July 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th.
Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club award winners:
- Westman’s Challenge Cup – David Jackson, Super Sapphire
- Long Life Cup – David Barrett, Poppy
- Queens Cup – Rodney Southwell, Walrus
- Buncombe Memorial Cup – David Barrett, Poppy
- Lynda Jane Cup – David Barrett, Poppy
- 73rd Annual Regatta – David Jackson, Super Sapphire
- Sunday Handicap Series – Pete & Pam Howson, Trio
- Regent Oil Cup – Rod Southwell, Walrus
- Gazette Trophy Series – Sue & Andy Walker, Plan B
- Commodores Cup – Brian & Kelly Kenneally