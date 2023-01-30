Members of Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club gathered together on Saturday (January 28th) for the group’s annual presentation evening.

Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke handed out ten trophies to the winners of various sailing competitions held during the event.

Sailing Director Dave Barrett recounted a busy year of activity at the club, highlighting the success of last summer’s Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta.

He also announced that the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Regatta wil be held over two weekends on July 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club award winners:

Westman’s Challenge Cup – David Jackson, Super Sapphire

Long Life Cup – David Barrett, Poppy

Queens Cup – Rodney Southwell, Walrus

Buncombe Memorial Cup – David Barrett, Poppy

Lynda Jane Cup – David Barrett, Poppy

73rd Annual Regatta – David Jackson, Super Sapphire

Sunday Handicap Series – Pete & Pam Howson, Trio

Regent Oil Cup – Rod Southwell, Walrus

Gazette Trophy Series – Sue & Andy Walker, Plan B

Commodores Cup – Brian & Kelly Kenneally