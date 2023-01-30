A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers are set to take on an incredible 24-hour trek of three mountains to raise money for charity in memory of a local woman who died from Cancer.

When Adam Cox’s mum, Wendy, passed away in 2020, he vowed to raise as much funds as possible for Cancer Research UK.

He and several friends completed a 300-mile cycling challenge and now, two years on, they are ready for their next challenge – an incredible three peaks challenge.

Adam and 11 friends plan to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – all within 24 hours on a day in June.

The group, who are all from Burnham-On-Sea, are currently in training for their feat and comprise of Adam Cox, Chris Barker, Sam Lilycrop, Tommy Clarke, Shaun Lismore, Scott Lismore, Steven Eley, Craig Slack, Joe Kensley, Wayne Hand, Neal Barrow, Graham Dyer and Jack Shepard.

Adam says: “My beautiful, loving, mum, Wendy, lost her battle with cancer back in October 2020. To say we miss her is an understatement, but we could not be prouder of her incredible fight and positive outlook throughout.”

“Back in September 2020 a few close friends and I took on the challenge of riding 300 miles to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Two years on and we are ready for the next. Many ideas were discussed but, finally, we settled on the Three Peaks Challenge.”

He adds: “The Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland (Ben Nevis-4,413ft), England (Scafell Pike-3,209ft) and Wales (Snowdon-3,560ft) all within 24 hours. The walking distance is estimated at 26 miles with a total ascent of 9,800ft – and I thought Brent Knoll was high!”

“This is no easy task for an experienced climber, let alone a bunch of mates who prefer a round of golf, cricket or just a drink at the pub.”

“We are currently looking to start our challenge – and with any luck, finish it – on June 17th this year. Hopefully this will give us enough time to train and raise as much money as possible for such a great cause.”

Adam adds: “We would love to get as many of you involved as possible, if you are interested, please contact either myself or Chris Barker and we will put your name forward.”

“We appreciate any donation made in response to our fundraiser – every pound really does make such a difference.”

“Cancer effects so many, but with the constant support from fundraising, we will eventually beat it. We hope that soon other families won’t have to suffer the loss we, and many others have.”

Click here to visit their fundraising page