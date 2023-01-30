A new Screwfix hardware store is set to open in Highbridge shortly on land at the town’s Oaktree Business Park.

Screwfix is scheduled to launch the new outlet over the next few days at the business park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

Work to complete the new outlet is currently underway, as pictured here over the weekend.

A Screwfix spokeswoman confirmed the store will be opening shortly: “We are excited to welcome busy tradespeople to our new Highbridge store in Somerset.”

The 14.6 acre Oaktree Business Park, located besides the A38 Bristol Road near to Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 junction, has been expanding over the last couple of years.

Tarnock Garage opened a unit there last summer and among the other firms is MP Plastering. We also reported that Greggs and McDonald’s are planning new outlets.

There are over 800 Screwfix stores nationwide, with more stores planned to open this year. From power tools and work wear to cables and pipe fittings, Screwfix offers over 10,000 products.