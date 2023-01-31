A play area in Puriton will shortly receive a £30,000 upgrade thanks to funding from the Gravity Project.

Sedgemoor District Council says the play park in Manse Lane, Puriton will see a major overhaul.

A spokeswoman says: “The current toddler climbing frame will be removed as it has reached the end of its life. This will be replaced with a modern, eco-friendly alternative which includes a slide, rope bridge, fireman’s pole and play panels, all made out of recycled ocean waste such as fishing nets.”

“An extra item of equipment is also being installed to provide a further play experience which is a 3 metre x 1 metre inclusive trampoline, suitable for all abilities and even accommodates a wheelchair.”

“The project is due to start week commencing 6th February and is expected to take 2-3 weeks, subject to weather conditions.”

Claire Pearce, Director for Planning and Economic Development at Gravity, adds: “Gravity are pleased to be working with Sedgemoor District Council to improve play facilities in Puriton Park. This is one part of our work to create social value locally and is a legacy initiative to replace and enhance children’s play equipment beyond the existing 37 club.”

The Gravity Project is funding the overhaul. For over sixty years during the 20th Century, the Royal Ordnance Factory Bridgwater was based on the site near Puriton. During this period, it was a significant production facility through wartime and peace. Social clubs, sports teams and community events were the norm.

Building on its manufacturing past, buzz of activity and community spirit, Gravity will once again become an employment hub supporting an active ecosystem of businesses in a desirable environment.