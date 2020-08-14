A busy Burnham-On-Sea road was partially blocked on Friday (August 14th) after a collision.

Queues of traffic quickly built up along Love Lane in Burnham due to the collision shortly before mid-day.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called shortly after 11.50am to reports of a collision in Love Lane, Burnham.”

“The road was partially blocked and officers helped to clear the debris while vehicles were recovered.”

“Officers left the scene at about 2pm.”

Paramedics were called and a patient was treated.