A new shop selling and buying second-hand mobile phones and tablets has opened in Burnham-On-Sea.

Phone Converters has opened in a unit at Burnham Shopping Centre in the High Street, as pictured here.

The store’s David Wroe said: “We buy and sell mobile phones and tablets – most makes including Apple, Samsung and Sony.”

The regional chain has over 30 stores across the south west, stretching from Bristol to Torquay.

“Everyone has an old mobile phone they don’t use any more in a drawer and this is a great way to potentially turn it into cash or, if there’s no value, get it safely recycled.”

“We are excited to have opened here in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (August 14th) as part of our continuing expansion,” added David.

All the devices sold at Phone Converters are fully tested and come with a 3-month warranty.