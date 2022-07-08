The owners of a long-running shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre have confirmed the store will close down today (Saturday, July 9th) after 30 years of trading.

Sentiments cards and gift shop in Burnham High Street is closing today, its owners have said.

A spokesperson confirmed the sad decision to close: “After over 30 years of trading we have decided to shut down our Burnham Sentiments store.”

“With price increases, expensive rent and the town getting more and more quiet throughout the years we made the decision to shut.”

“As a family run business, this was a very hard decision to make but we know this is the best for us moving forward.”

“However, it’s not all bad news, we took over a card shop in Winscombe, Somerset, last year and will be renaming it Sentiments. All our stock will go over to the new shop and we will be building that up.“

“We are aware that many of our customers will be upset. We have customers that travel far to visit us and people who are down on holiday who visit us a few times a year.”

“We will be providing a delivery and postage service very similar to what we did during covid as we know a lot of customers like our unusual cards. To order, it will be as simple as calling the shop or ordering through our facebook page, we will be doing regular deliveries to Burnham and surrounding areas.”

“We are sad to shut the doors but excited for our new adventure in Winscombe, we wanted to say a massive thank you to all our customers throughout the years who have supported us, especially l during Covid.”

“Our final day of trading will be Saturday 9th July, so please come in, stock up on cards, and say goodbye to our staff.”