Lympsham Village Christmas Market is set to be held today (Saturday 11th December) with scores of festive stalls and entertainment.

The event at Lympsham Sports Club in Lympsham Road, starting from 12 noon, will be free to enter and will feature over 30 stalls plus a German Bar, Bratwurst, Pizzas & Rolls.

There will also be Kids Arts & Crafts Activities, Glitter Tattoos / Hair Wraps, a Raffle / Tombola / Lucky Dip plus a Santa’s Grotto and a Kids Christmas Party from 5pm – 7pm (tickets required).

Carol Singing will be led from 7pm by the All Sorts Choir, with Christmas tunes in the bar from 8pm – late.