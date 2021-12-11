Brent Knoll’s community shop is seeking more volunteers to enable it to extend its opening hours.

The shop, which is based in a temporary Portakabin and opened in October, and is now recruiting more volunteers to extend its opening hours into the afternoons.

Those interested in joining the team can pick up a leaftlet in the shop in the village green car park.

It comes after Sedgemoor District Council recently approved a planning application for the Brent Knoll Community Shop’s Portakabin following a vote to support the application by the village’s Parish Council. The move into the Portakabin was made necessary when the former village shop was recently sold.

The new planning consent allows for the Portakabin to remain in place until January 2024, while the Parish Council explores the potential to demolish a block of public toilets and replace them with a new building to provide new toilets and space for the Community Shop.

From January, the Community Shop aims to stage its regular get-together events on the last Saturday of every month.

Also new for 2022 are ‘welcome to Brent Knoll’ greeting cards that volunteers at the Community Shop are delivering to new residents in the village. These cards offer a cash discount to encourage new residents to discover the Community Shop.