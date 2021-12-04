Sedgemoor District Council is to offer free parking in its Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge car parks on three Saturdays leading up to Christmas, it has announced.

The authority has confirmed the news following previous calls from Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade for the charges to be lifted to help traders over the festive period.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Sedgemoor District Council is pleased to announce that it will be offering free parking in all of its car parks for the three weekends before Christmas.”

“People will be able to park without charge in all eighteen of the Council-owned car parks across Sedgemoor on Saturday 4th, 11th and 18th December.”

“Especially given the additional impacts of Covid-19 on the local economy, Sedgemoor District Council is keen to support our many local and varied traders in the towns and villages across Sedgemoor and give residents and visitors an added incentive to shop locally in the festive season.”

“There will be notices on the tariff machines in the car parks advising of the free parking.”

Please note that the free parking offer only applies to Sedgemoor District Council car parks.

On-street parking restrictions still apply, so you could still be fined if you exceed time limits in areas indicated by street signs.