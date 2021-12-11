A local resident is being sought to fill a vacant councillor seat on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

The council says it has a casual vacancy on the council in the Highbridge ward to fill by co-option.

A spokeswoman says: “Do you want to help make long-lasting changes in your local area? Do you have concerns about an issue affecting you and your community and want to do something about it? Do you have innovative ideas for the council? If this is you, then we need you!”

“We need someone with strong links to their community to put themselves forward for co-option to Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council.”

“A notice to advertise the vacancy in the Highbridge ward was posted on November 15th 2021. No request for an election was made, and therefore the council is now seeking to fill the vacant Highbridge ward position by co-option.”

“No set qualification is required to be a councillor. It is important that people of all backgrounds and experiences serve as councillors so all parts of the community are represented. Training for new councillors is available and encouraged to help you understand the responsibilities of the role.”

“If you would like to join the town council or would like to know more, please complete an application form here. Or, get in touch at info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk and we will be happy to talk with you about the role and what’s involved.”

Eligible applicants will be asked to come along to a town council meeting to make a short statement about why they are interested in the role.

Who can be a councillor?

Almost anyone, as long as you are:

. British or a citizen of the Commonwealth or European Union

. At least 18 years’ old

. Registered to vote in the area or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least 12 months before an election.

You can’t be a councillor if you:

. Work for the council you want to be a councillor for, or for another local authority in a politically restricted post

. Are the subject of a bankruptcy restrictions order or interim order

. Have been sentenced to prison for three months or more (including suspended sentences) during the five years before election day

. Have been convicted of a corrupt or illegal practice by an election court.

“If your application for co-option is successful, you will be required to sign a Declaration of Acceptance of Office and complete an entry in the council’s register of members’ interests. This involves putting your address, employment, relevant major shareholdings and membership of charities, pressure groups, political parties etc. on public record.”

To apply, see https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/projects/application-form-for-co-option