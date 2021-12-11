Burnham and Highbridge Town Band is to give a special outdoor performance of Christmas music on the town’s seafront today (Saturday, December 11th).

The band will play Carols and festive tunes from 11am today on the South Esplanade next to the Bay View Cafe, weather permitting.

The band also plans to play again on the seafront next Saturday, 18th December, if the weather allows.

The band will also perform its main Christmas concert on Sunday night (December 12t) at 7pm at The Princess Theatre, as previewed here.