The M5 has re-opened between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater following an earlier closure due to a multi-vehicle crash today (Wednesday September 20th).

All traffic was held on the M5 following the collision involving two cars and a van this morning, pictured here.

The crash took place between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 23 for Bridgwater. It was first reported at 9.08pm and there were long queues with a diversion in place until 11.45am when it re-opened.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “We received multiple reports about a collision between three vehicles on the M5 southbound between Junction 22 and Junction 23.”

“No-one has been injured, however the motorway was closed while emergency services and recovery attend the scene.”