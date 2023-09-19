A bomb disposal team was called to the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea yesterday evening (Tuesday September 19th) to investigate the discovery of this suspected ordnance device.

A teenage boy who was metal detecting in a field near the village’s Laurel Farm came across the object and raised the alarm.

A team from the Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal squad based in Tidworth were called while local Police from Burnham secured the area.

Di Long, whose son Oakley, 13, found the object, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The ordnance was taken away to be destroyed as it was live.”

“This is the second ordnance that Oakley has found in Mark – but not in the same field – so this is the second time we have had to call the bomb squad! He was able to keep the first one but not this one.”

“Oakley has been metal detecting since he was six years old. You never know what is going to be found!”