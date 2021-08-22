One lane of the northbound M5 motorway between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston was closed throughout Sunday due to a spillage and damage after a collision.

Highways England oversaw a clean-up of the lane, as pictured here, and it said the road surface had been damaged, requiring emergency repairs which were completed overnight early on Monday morning (August 23rd).

At peak times during Sunday there were 11 miles of slow moving traffic on the approach to the lane closure.

“Our Traffic Officers were called to an collision that has resulted in a spillage in one lane, which was closed to traffic.”

The collision involved two cars and a lorry, as pictured here.

Highways England said a car had initially been left stranded in lane one.

There were not believed to be any injuries.