A new outdoor bar has opened just a few steps from Brean beach.

Called ‘Fizz and Tipple’, the licensed mobile bar is open to the public and is located next to main access road onto Brean beach at Channel View caravan park.

Manager Amie Bigwood told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are providing a new place to enjoy a drink at this end of the village with super views over the beach towards Brean Down and the channel.”

“We’ve received very positive feedback so far on the new venture since opening on Saturday.”

“We are planning to be open until at least the end of the season, weather permitting.”

The new bar and outdoor seating area is open from 12-8pm over the summer holiday period when the weather allows. Its menu ranges from prosecco and lagers to Somerset ciders and soft drinks.