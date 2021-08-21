A tournament at the Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea has raised £255 for ‘Help the Child’, a local charity in Burnham that supports children with special needs.

The club has played host to the Tennis Vets Society, who organise tennis competitions throughout the year at various tennis clubs around the local area.

13 pairs entered the Burnham-On-Sea event, which took place over seven hours at the club.

The main finals were a contest between Mike Maiden / Brenda Plummer and Dale Curtis/Ann Mora. The eventual winners were Dale Curtis/Ann Mora (6-4). The Plate winners were Adrian Somerfield and Mary Walkerdine with consolation winners Bob Kippen and Sally Thompson.

TennisVets has been supporting Help the Child at Burnham-On-Sea for 6 years, and have donated over £1,500 during that time.

Tennis vets have been coming to Burnham-On-Sea and organising such events for many years and thanked the club for their hospitality, and everyone else who supported and contributed to the event.

If you would like to know more about TennisVets or to donate to one of the charities they

support, visit their website.

The Burnham-On-Sea tennis club has a month’s free membership offer available for anyone who wants to give tennis a go and wants to get an insight into the club before joining – contact Barry at the club on 01278 782758 or 07749 878581 for details.

The club are also participating in the LTA initiative to get more people back into or just get them onto a tennis court and have allocated some court times for non- members to come and have a go – more details can be obtained from the LTA website.

The club also runs a free 6-week coaching course sponsored by Performance Plus Sports and runs various “LTA Youth Start” junior coaching programmes. Adult courses are run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings with Saturday Pay and Play junior coaching sessions running throughout the morning and early afternoon for all age groups and abilities. Individual coaching is also available.

Details can be found on their website at www.avenuetennis.com or contact the club on 01278 782758. The next Open Day at the Avenue Tennis Club will be on Sunday 26th September.