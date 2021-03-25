Two lanes of the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea were closed today (Wednesday, March 24th) following a crash.

The three-car collision occurred around 4pm on the northbound carriageway near junction 21 for Weston and junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea, causing slow traffic in the area.

Lanes one and two were closed, which caused three miles of congestion on the motorway, said Highways England.

There were not thought to be any serious injuries.

Pictured: One of the damaged cars at the scene pictured by a passenger in a passing vehicle