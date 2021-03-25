Burnham-On-Sea Police have been carrying out speed monitoring checks in a local village this week after several ‘near misses’ with horses and riders.

Sedgemoor Police said on Tuesday that they have been “monitoring speeding drivers outside Manor Farm stables in Lympsham due to near misses with horses and riders.”

“Please slow down as there are no pathways for locals to access for local residents and children.”

Earlier this month, Burnham Police added: “We have had many reports this month regarding dangerous driving.”

“Rural roads pose high risks, accounting for well over half of all fatal crashes. Cyclists, motorcyclists and car drivers are more than three times as likely to be killed per mile travelled on a rural road than an urban road.” “Speed is often a major factor in rural road crashes.”