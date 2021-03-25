Highbridge recycling centre will switch to its summer opening timetable from Thursday 1st April – but for essential journeys only to start with.

Highbridge’s Isleport Recycling Centre will be open Wednesday – Friday from 9am and it will close an hour later, at 6pm.

The centre opens year-round on Saturdays and Sundays when opening hours remain 9am-4pm.

Mark Ford, a spokesman for Somerset Waste Partnership adds: “In line with government guidance, we are still advising residents to only make trips if they really have to, for example because waste at home is causing some kind of risk.”

“This advice will be reviewed as part of the national lifting of lockdown restrictions but will not change until 12th April at the earliest. On-site safety precautions continue including social distancing, no staff assistance with unloading, gloves must be worn.”

“Members of the public are asked to consider wearing a mask.”

With an impressive average recycling rate of well over 75%, Somerset’s recycling sites network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to take dozens of materials.

Winter hours will return on Friday 1st October, 2021.