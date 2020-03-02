Burnham-On-Sea residents have been advised that a major training exercise involving several rescue services will be taking place today (Monday) in the area.

Residents have been told not to be alarmed as several helicopters will be flying into the area, making landings during the day.

A Police spokesman says: “We’ll be working on a training exercise alongside the Royal Air Force and HM Coastguard. Please don’t be alarmed if you see military helicopters taking off and landing around the force area. It’s part of ongoing work to keep you safe. Give us a wave if you see us.”

A Coastguard spokesman added: “There will be Royal Air Force Puma helicopters flying around parts of West Somerset, including some landing at various sites and fields. This is part of a training exercise with Avon and Somerset Police and partner agencies including the Coastguard, Exmoor Search & Rescue and BARB Search & Rescue.”