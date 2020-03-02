New paper versions of a petition to save Burnham-On-Sea Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit are now available for residents to sign at locations across Burnham and Highbridge.

The Friends of Burnham Hospital launched the online petition last month, called ‘keep urgent and minor injury treatment in Burnham-On-Sea’ which has been signed by thousands of residents.

Now, though, the team has launched a new paper version of the petition and these are available to sign at these 14 locations:

Berrow Surgery

Burnham Surgery

Burnham Community Centre

Co-Op Berrow

Highbridge Surgery

Sopha Highbridge

Burnham Library

MIU Burnham Hospital

Mr Beans, Burnham High Street

Princess Theatre

The Ritz Social Club

Tourist Information Centre

Victoria Hotel Victoria Street

Vine Cottage Podiatry Practice

It comes after we reported that the NHS’s seven MIUs across Somerset, including one at Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane, could be closed down and replaced with a smaller number of ‘urgent treatment centres’ across Somerset.

While no decisions have yet been taken, the government is seeking to introduce urgent treatment centres across the UK which will be larger hubs run and staffed by GPs, with longer opening hours and a wider range of services.

Bernie Spilsbury, Chairman of The Friends of Burnham Hospital, and member Chris Bettenson met with MP James Heappey on Friday afternoon.

Bernie says: “We were very pleased with the offer of help that he has given to us. One of his representatives will be coming to our next meeting and he has asked to be notified when we hold our future meetings and events.”

“The main point that we came away with and one, that we are able to influence in a short time, is the fact that the more support we are able to show for our petition the better. We therefore now have paper petitions for people to sign.”

“I would like to make the following plea to the people of Burnham who have not signed to date. Please, if you really value this facility at our hospital, make a point over the next two weeks to vote on line or at one of the venues above.”

“When you have read this, please talk about it with your friends. We really need to show the depth of support and the passion that his held in this area for our Hospital.