Dozens of members and supporters of Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club attended the group’s annual presentation night on Saturday (February 29th).

Hillview Chairman Duncan Britton handed out awards and certificates to dozens of members at Highbridge’s Globe Inn.

The event recognised the club’s hard work over the past year, in which its popular Caribbean-themed cart, called ‘Iko Iko’, won second place in its category on the county carnival circuit.

Duncan thanked the club’s members and said he is “very proud of them all”. He thanked the club’s 25 young performers plus the many fundraisers, supporters and sponsors who have helped during the year.

A cheque for £707.86 was also handed over to Children’s Hospice South West following the club Santa tour of Burnham and Highbridge over Christmas.

Certificates were presented to all the children who performed on the club’s cart, and trophies were presented in several categories.

Winners were: best newcomer girl Ella; best newcomer boy Tom; most improved Alfie; fundraiser Kylie; most promising Aaliyah; carnival spirit Fleur; best all-rounder Charlie; best girl Lottie; best boy Ryan; children’s choice lexie; co-ordinator’s choice Charlotte; chairman’s choice runner up Max; chairman’s choice Tom.

Duncan added: “Our thanks also go to The Globe Inn for all their support, plus our sponsors, and Mr and Mrs Rickard from Burnham Waste to build our entry.”