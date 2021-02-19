A Burnham-On-Sea boy has been given the support of a Manchester City star in his bid to raise money for a children’s mental health charity by completing an exercise challenge this month.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has got in touch with Burnham’s Kai Leatherby, 9, to give his support.

Kai has set himself the challenge of walking, running or cycling 100km during February during his exercise time to raise funds for Young Minds. He has already raised £790 towards his £1,000 target.

Mum Stacey Leatherby told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “He’s doing hugely well and has been getting wonderful supportive messages from friends and supporters.”

“He is at 98.4km and is due to hit his 100km target shortly, but he will continue to keep walking and running each day until the end of February, aiming for 100 miles.”

“We were delighted to get the support of Kyle Walker, Manchester City defender, who got in touch via Instagram. Kai was absolutely thrilled – he is the biggest Manchester City fan, so to know a player had given him recognition for what he is doing was just fantastic!”

Stacey adds: “Like so many children, Kai has had to adapt to the routine of homeschooling. Something that doesn’t come without its own challenges and difficulties, however he has just taken it in his stride and accepted it.”

“Something that has helped has been being able to get out for our daily walks. Whilst on a walk, Kai came up with the idea of wanting to challenge himself but at the same time raise money and in his words ‘to help children that might be struggling’.”

Kai, pictured with his brother, is a pupil at St Andrew’s School, set himself the challenge of either walking, running or cycling 100miles in February to not only challenge himself but raise money to help others.

“He went on to research charities and decided to support ‘Young Minds’, a charity set up to help support young people with their mental health. He truly is such a kind-hearted boy and I could not be prouder of him!”

“He has set up a just giving page where donations can be made – we started with a £100 target but this was hit within an hour. The amazing support has given Kai so much encouragement.”

Click here for Kai’s fundraising page.