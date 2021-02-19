A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge councillor has spoken of his shock at the news that a deliberate fire has destroyed the motorsports base at Bridgwater College where he was previously a student.

As reported here, 15 fire crews battled the major blaze in Bridgwater which started at 3am on Thursday (February 18th) and tore through the premises.

Cllr Nick Bayliss, who is a district councillor for Highbridge & Burnham Marine, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was absolutely devastated reading the news of Thursday’s fire at the motorsports base at Bridgwater College.”

“The College’s Motorsport program changed my life. All the staff involved are absolutely brilliant and so passionate about what they do.”

He adds: “Simon, Josh and the rest of the team really put their hearts and souls into the programme and their efforts show, not only in the Road and Race Car Teams’ results but in the many people who finish College and go into incredible motorsport based careers.”

“During my course, the teachers took the time to help us individually. They made me believe in myself and showed me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

“Motorsport is something that I, and others, feel so passionately about and to be honest, was the one part of my education I actually really enjoyed.”

Pictured: Photos from Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station show the aftermath of the blaze at Bridgwater College on Thursday morning.

