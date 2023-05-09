A man is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance following an incident in Bleadon early on Tuesday (May 9th).

A member of the pubic called Police at 12.07am to reports of a man wearing latex jumping out in front of her vehicle on Accommodation Road.

Officers arrived at the scene three minutes after the call was received and located and detained a man aged in his 30s nearby.

Police said the man had previously been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in relation to incidents in the Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton areas in October last year (pictured below).

He remains under investigation for these incidents.

Inspector Graeme Hall, of the neighbourhood policing team, adds: “We understand this latest incident may cause the community some concern.”

“We took this morning’s report extremely seriously and had officers on the scene within minutes which ultimately led to the arrest being made.”

“To reassure the community, we will be carrying out extra patrols in the Bleadon area and anyone concerned about this, or any other incident, is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the Bleadon area overnight or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help our inquiry is asked to get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223107134, or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.