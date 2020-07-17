A man has been jailed for eight years and eight months at Taunton Crown Court after admitting forcing a woman to transport drugs as part of county lines drug supply to the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

Miekel Lambert, 26, of Wolverhampton, had previously admitted offences under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, coercive behaviour (Serious Crime Act 2015) and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

He was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday, 17th July and in addition to the prison term, he was given a 30-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order, which has a condition preventing him from entering Somerset. It also places restrictions on his use of electronic devices and bans him from organising travel or booking accommodation for anyone else.

At the hearing, Judge Paul Cook described Lambert’s actions as “violent, sadistic and contemptuous” and he said no trafficking victim should be “allowed to become invisible”. The Judge awarded Crown Court commendations to Detective Constables Dave Allan and Harvey Ahern for their work on the investigation.

Lambert’s activity came to light when his victim fled from his car after they stopped for fuel on the A38 on the evening of Sunday 23 February and sought refuge at Almondsbury Sports and Social Club. Concerned staff and customers in the club called the police to help the terrified woman and Lambert left the area. He was arrested the following night, 24 February, at Sedgemoor Services on the M5 in Somerset.

Lambert was found to be part of a so-called “county lines” operation supplying drugs in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

The investigating officers were able to show that Lambert forced the woman to make up wraps of cocaine and heroin at addresses in Wolverhampton, Bristol and Bridgwater and hide them inside her body while he trafficked her by car or train.

In an impact statement read to the court the woman said: “The feeling of paranoia and being trapped throughout, knowing Miekel Lambert and the things that he did to me, have left me feeling isolated. They prevent me from living my life to the full and I don’t know when things will truly get back to normal for me, if they ever will.”

“Miekel had the opportunity to stop this for me at any point – and end the trauma. Instead he prolonged this ordeal for as long as possible, simply to try and avoid justice. I am glad that this has been brought to an end but I feel this is only because Miekel would like to spare himself the ordeal.”

The officer in the case, DC Harvey Ahern, said: “Many people have contributed to this outcome which has seen a man prepared to use violence to force his partner into acting as a drug courier put behind bars.”

“Most importantly I want to thank the victim for showing such tremendous courage, and also the members of the public who came to her aid at the critical moment. Somerset CID, colleagues across the force and the Crown Prosecution Service have worked tirelessly to build a case against which Miekel Lambert could present no defence.”

DC Dave Allan, who also worked on the case, added: “I hope this demonstrates our commitment to supporting people affected by domestic abuse as well as the help we can offer to vulnerable people who feel trapped and coerced into drug crime. We hope this woman can now rebuild the life which was shattered by Miekel Lambert’s crimes.”

This is one of the first occasions in which a human trafficking conviction has been secured in a domestic abuse or county lines case in the Avon and Somerset policing area – and one of very few nationally.

If you are affected by domestic abuse, or concerned about a friend or family member, you can find out more about the support available here: https://www. thisisnotanexcuse.org/

What is ‘county lines’? County lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks involved in exporting illegal drugs out of bigger cities into one or smaller towns in the UK, using dedicated mobile phone lines or other form of ‘deal line’. They are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults to move and store the drugs and money, and they will often use coercion, intimidation, violence and weapons What are Police doing to tackle county lines? The police work closely with partner agencies in housing, drug and alcohol support services and local authorities to identify and support those at risk, identify the perpetrators, disrupt the enterprises and bring offenders to justice. The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) monitors and targets county lines that cross regional borders, linking in with the National Crime Agency to ensure a UK-wide response. What can you do to help? We need you to help us tackle county lines criminality by spotting the signs and reporting drug dealing or exploitation of a vulnerable person. Many people would not recognise the signs that a vulnerable person is being groomed or exploited. By raising awareness, we hope more people will feel comfortable in reporting information to the police. Your call could save lives. Grooming and exploitation – know the signs Has a child or young person gone missing from school or home?

Are they meeting with unfamiliar adults?

Have you noticed a change in their behaviour?

Are they using drugs and alcohol?

Has there been a breakdown in relationships with family and friends?

Have they suddenly acquired new possessions such as trainers / clothes / phones or other gadgets?

Do they have unexplained injuries?

Young people seeming unfamiliar with your community or where they are? This could be a sign that they are being coerced and controlled to commit crime. Call 101 to report it or contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Cuckooing Drug dealers will often take over the homes of vulnerable people who may also be addicted to drugs, and use it as a base to deal drugs in the area. The vulnerable person may be being kept inside against their will. Have you noticed more people calling or staying at an address? Sometimes at unsociable hours?

Have you noticed a neighbour has not been seen for a while?

Are there suspicious smells coming from an address?

Are there suspicious or unfamiliar vehicles outside the address?

Are there new or regularly changing residents (e.g. different accent compared to local accent)? Cuckooing could be taking place. Look out for your neighbours and report suspicions anonymously online to Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555 111. Alternatively you can call the police on 101. If you think someone is at immediate risk of harm, always call 999. For advice and support on drug misuse in Somerset visit https://www.turning-point.co. uk/services/sdas or pass on information about drug crime at: https://www.avonandsomerset. police.uk/report/drug-dealing- and-use/ Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.Find out more about modern slavery and human trafficking, how to report it and the support available here.