A community-spirited teacher at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy is delivering food packages to needy families in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Stacey Leatherby, a careers teacher at the school, is collecting weekly donations from local supermarkets and safely delivering them to grateful local families.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Stacey says: “About 18 months ago, I first heard about the Fareshare scheme so signed up on behalf of King Alfred School to help our local families in need. With the help of Suzanne Lawrence as well, I have been donating to local families ever since.”

“I collect weekly donations from both our local Tesco and Asda stores, which I then make into food parcels and deliver to families.”

“Obviously, since lockdown, there has been more financial pressures on families and more families in need. Luckily, Premier League footballer Marcus Rashford got behind the scheme bringing it into the press allowing more people to get behind it. ”

“The local supermarkets have been fantastic with their donations and some weeks I am able to make 5-6 collections of food donations from stores.”

“My eldest son, Kai, along with his younger brother Cameron heard about the Marcus Rashford scheme and wanted to get involved, so since lockdown they have been helping me making the food into parcels ready for me to deliver out to families.”

“The donations vary each time, as I don’t know what the supermarkets are going to provide. It can sometimes be stock that is close to sell-by dates or purely just because the packaging is damaged.”

She adds: “There is nothing more satisfying than seeing how much of an impact these food parcels have on the families.”

If anyone knows of local families in real need of help, they can get in contact at sleatherby@tkasa.org.uk and it will remain completely confidential.