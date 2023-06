A man is due to appear in court this week following an incident in Highbridge’s Apex Park last month.

A Police spokesperson says: “A 77-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.”

“It relates to two allegations of inappropriate touching we received from women on the afternoon of Monday 22nd May at Apex Park.”

The man, from Hutton, is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court on Thursday 15th June.