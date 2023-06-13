Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being reminded that they can sign up for a fortnightly home garden waste recycling collection.

The popular service run by Somerset Council has more than 56,000 subscribers across the county this year. The price of a wheeled bin subscription for 2023/24 is £63.50 for 25 collections and for packs of ten garden waste sacks it’s £31.10.

The council says subscriptions can be started at any time during the year and the quickest way to subscribe is online through the somerset.gov.uk/waste page using the ‘Do it online/My Waste Service’ feature.

Collections are made fortnightly year-round – apart from a short break during Christmas and New Year – and residents can either sign up to a pre-paid 180-litre wheeled bin or 90-litre compostable paper sacks.

A council spokesperson says: “All garden waste stays in Somerset, going to one of several composting sites, including Dimmer and Walpole, where it is shredded, and turned into compost. The end-product is sold as revive soil conditioner through all recycling sites.”

“Residents who already subscribe to the service will be sent a reminder, by email or post, in the month prior to their subscription ending.”

“For example, a May mailing for those expiring in June. However, there is no need to wait until you receive a reminder, subscriptions can be renewed at any time (you’ll still get a full year service).”

If you are not online, you can also subscribe by calling 0300 123 2224. Home composting is the recommended option for garden waste and those who have space to do so can order a subsided home composting bin from the council’s partner Get Composting.

Garden waste can also be taken to any one of Somerset’s 16 waste recycling sites. Garden waste should not be put out for collection with refuse. It is also not advised to burn garden waste, as this can cause pollution and local nuisance.