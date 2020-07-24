A porpoise was found washed up on Brean beach on Friday (July 24th), leading to a call-out for a team from a Burnham-On-Sea rescue charity.

BARB Search & Rescue was called to the beach at Brean soon after 10am when the 1.5-metre long mammal was spotted in the waves.

A BARB spokesman said: “BARB’s Marine Mammal Medics were contacted by Brean Parish Council’s beach manager at 10am regarding a mammal stranded on the tideline on the beach.”

“BARB attended the scene and quickly found a porpoise which was sadly deceased and had several injuries on its body, possibly from a boat.”

“BARB’s Marine Mammal Medics are fully trained and qualified to carry our rescues of mammals like this and give them immediate care, but unfortunately that wasn’t required here.”

“We informed our colleagues at British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who formally logged the case, and we stood down.”