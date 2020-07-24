A group of travellers arrived on Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre playing fields on Friday evening (July 24th).

The towing vehicles and caravans pitched up on the fields, which are often used for training by Burnham United Football Club.

A spokesperson for the BAY Centre said the Police and Sedgemoor District Council had been informed and were aware of the situation.

The arrival sparked an exchange on social media between Burnham Rugby Club, Burnham United Football Clubs and the town’s MP, James Heappey, last night.

Burnham Rugby Club said: “Yet again we have more travellers in our town. This time they have set up on football pitches. This needs to change. Local sports clubs should not be dealing with this on their own and putting themselves at risk! Support us please!”

MP James Heappey replied: “You’re fully supported. I’d been leading work in Parliament to bring in stronger laws and included Town Council in consultation. Law is coming. But it’s hard to legislate against people who knowingly/willingly break the law. Key is enforcement/punishment. Working on it.”

The rugby club responded: “Thank you for your reply. It’s just a shame that decent people and clubs suffer from all this trouble and the aftermath. We had a club member assaulted and another threatened along with their small family in a car. This has to move forward and quickly before something bad happens.”

Burnham United Football Club added: “The travellers have camped on the Burnham United playing fields. Tomorrow the field is being used for the children’s teams to train on, how can they train at the club when this has happened. Please support the sports clubs in Burnham, James Heappey.”

The comments came after a group of travellers arrived at the BASC Ground earlier this month, where they were involved in a stand-off with Police before they departed, pictured below.