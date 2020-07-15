A stand-off between Police and a convoy of travellers has taken place in Burnham-On-Sea today (Wednesday) as they attempt to gain access to the town’s BASC sports ground.

A line of vehicles towing caravans arrived in Burnham’s Stoddens Road outside the BASC Ground at around 4pm, say residents.

Police were called to the scene, as pictured here, in an attempt to prevent the group forcing entry onto the sports fields.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at 4pm to the sports ground in Stoddens Road, Burnham-on-Sea, after reports of a potential unlawful encampment.”

“We are on the scene and working with the landowner and partnering agencies to resolve the situation.”

It is understood that a small number of travellers are pitched up on the fields. It comes after a group forced their way onto the fields in May, as reported here.