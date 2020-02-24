Members of Brean Golf Club have presented a bumper cheque for more than £10,000 to a national charity.

Over 90 people gathered at Brean Country Club on Friday evening (February 21st) to celebrate the successes of the club’s members over the past year.

The event also saw the completion of the 2019 Captain’s Charity fundraising and a presentation of a cheque for £10,101.77 to the British Skin Foundation to specifically help with research into skin Cancer.

Kelly Taylor, who attended the event from the British Skin Foundation, received the cheque and thanked the members for their “amazing effort” and explained how the money would be put to great use.

Brean’s Director of Golf and PGA Professional Andrew March said: “The Charity was chosen as several club members had unfortunately been diagnosed with Skin cancer in recent times.”

“Taylor urged all present to protect themselves against skin cancer when on the golf course and not to hesitate in taking a trip to the Doctor should they need to get anything checked out.”

Andrew said the members also enjoyed a meal before settling back to watch the presentations.

He was assisted at various points of the night by Club Captain Trevor Pitt, Lady Captain Lyn Bird and Brean Country Club ambassador Peter Trego to hand out almost 100 awards.

Andrew added: “A few special awards were handed out, with Barry Fellows awarded the Golfer of the Year accolade by the club committee after entering the winners enclosure over 10 times during the calendar year!”

“Pitt himself was honoured as he won the Clubperson of the Year cup in recognition of his fabulous fundraising efforts and seamlessly taking on the Club Chairman’s role mid season as well.”

“The final three Trophies given out were to the Club Champions of the three sections of the club. Barry Fellows was the Seniors Champion whilst Lyn Bird completed her hat trick of wins in the Ladies event.”

“Phil Hodgson received the Club Championship trophy for the first time and delivered an excellent speech to the room to close the award ceremony. Pitt then took centre stage as he explained how the final total had been compiled and thanked every one who had contributed in any shape or form.”

Pictured: Cheque Presentation – left to right Andrew March, Lyn Bird, Kelly Taylor, Trevor Pitt, Peter Trego; Captains Photo – left to right Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan, Mike Short.