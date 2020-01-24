Music Hall style entertainer Andy Eastwood will be peforming at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea on March 21st.

Whether he is playing a ukulele, violin, banjolele or guitar, this charismatic entertainer aims to enthral you with his versatility.

For many years Andy was on Ken Dodd’s theatre show tours and now travels Britain and Europe with either his Music Hall style show, his World War 2 show or as a solo act.

The event, starting 8pm, will support Burnham Hospital League of Friends.

Tickets are available at £15 from the Princess box office in person or by calling 01278 784464 Tuesday – Friday, 10.00am – 3.00pm or 10.00am – 1.00pm on Saturdays or online at www.princesstheatreandartscentre.co.uk.

Whats on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge