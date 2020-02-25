The Burnham-On-Sea area could see hail, sleet and even light snow today (Tuesday), according to forecasters.

BBC Points West weatherman Ian Ferguson is forecasting that “an increasingly wintry mix” of weather will arrive in Somerset later today.

“It will be quite windy then there will be a lull in the middle of the day. Towards the mid to late afternoon onwards there will be a phase of showers which are looking quite lively,” he says.

“There will be gusty winds with hail and possibly some snow. Exmoor will see a covering and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see snow falling across other parts of the west country.”

However, he is cautioning that while snow may fall, it is unlikely to settle on lower ground.