Members of Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club have been celebrating success by holding their annual club competition.
The group’s event was well supported by the club’s gymnasts and their families, who watched on proudly.
“Our coaches would like to thank everyone who made this competition so successful and a lot of fun for our gymnasts,” said the group’s Mandy Warburton.
Level 2
Age 4 – 1st Lucy Davey, 2nd Matilda Winter
Age 5 – 1st Rose Hamblin, 2nd Dylan Saunter, 3rd Erin Jarvis, 4th Harley New, 5th Riley Hamblin
Age 6 – 1st Marleigh Glaysher
Age 9 1st Megan Bryant
Level 3
Age 5 – 1st Cai Meager, 2nd Pippa Fowler, 3rd Jorgie Fardon, 4th Eva Lewis
Age 6 – 1st Zoe Coburn, 2nd Emily Hector, 3rd Isabella Wainwright, 4th Elsie Kingston,
5th Lucy Ephithite, 6th Theo Hamblin
Age 7 – 1st Aaliyah Hall, 2nd Olivia Mason, 3rd Shannon Moon, 4th Coco Hemmings-Batt and Iris Isaac, 5th Lola Thorn
Age 8 – 1st Tegan Griffiths, 2nd Katie Howard
Age 9 – 1st Amelie Hiles, 2nd Ella Baskwill
Age 10 – 1st Amelia Hall, 2nd Samuel Kilduff
Level 4
Age 7 – 1st Martha Jones, 2nd Kasia Afshar, 3rd Ava Hembrough
NDP group
Age 6 – 1st Poppy Reeves, 2nd Caitlin Board, 3rd Aeesha Nduthu
Age 7 – 1st Eve Dickinson, 2nd Ayla Chappell
Age 8 – 1st Katherine Emery, 2nd Mia Woodward, 3rd Isaac Browne
Age 9 – group 1 – 1st Amelia Wainwright, 2nd Doris Fields
Group 2 – 1st Megan Board, 2nd Holly Neilson
Age 10 – group 1 – 1st Grace Johnson, 2nd Isla Jones
Group 2 – 1st Lucie Davies, 2nd Maggie Rice
Age 11 – group 1 – 1st Evie Medhurst, 2nd Jazmine Neilson, 3rd Izzy Boxer
Group 2 – 1st Felicity Coburn, 2nd Louie Reed
Age 13 – 1st Rosie Boxer, 2nd Emily Taylor
FIG group
Age 6 – 1st Isla Gardner
Age 7 – 1st Hope Ephitite, 2nd Ava Morgan
Age 8 – 1st Amara Gamwell, 2nd Juno Channon
Age 10 – 1st Evie Pole, 2nd Leila Tranmer-Andrews, 3rd Erin Morgan
Age 11 – 1st Ellie MacBeth
Age 12 – 1st Ava Debonis, 2nd Mason Wall
Age 13 – 1st Naomi Lourenco, 2nd Jack Warburton