A special event to celebrate Pancake Day raised hundreds of pounds for charity in Brent Knoll on Saturday (February 22nd).

The Royal British Legion held a ‘Pancake Saturday’ event in the village’s Parish Hall, attended by scores of supporters.

“We were delighted with the turnout for our fifth annual pancake event which was well supported by local people,” one of the organisers, Eddie Fuller, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

£430 was raised for Royal British Legion funds and visitors were able to choose a range of pancakes and refreshments, raising funds for Brent Knoll’s Royal British Legion branch.