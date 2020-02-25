A photography pop-up exhibition is to be held at King Alfred School Academy later this week.

Showcasing the work of current and previous students of the school, the event will be held on Friday February 28th from 6pm-9pm and on Saturday February 29th from 9am-6pm at the school.

Called ‘Time To Engage’, it is an exhibition that aims to engage with residents through the work of some talented photographers in the town.

It is being organised by ‘Coverless’, a photographic collective whose primary focus is contemporary photography, which we then produce a self-published zine from. The team of two consists of Jacob Dear and Mike Butt who are both documentary photographers studying their MA & BA Hon’s respectively at The University of Gloucestershire.

“At Coverless we have been engaging with up-and-coming photographers from all over the country, from Manchester to Barnstaple, and have taken their socially engaging bodies of work and published them into three different ‘zines.”

“With this in mind, we started to think about how can we engage with different audiences on a one-to-one basis. We decided that exhibitions would be the way we would showcase the next generation of photographers, as we had published photographers from all over the country. We wanted to go back to the communities that had shaped our practices.”

Jacob is from Burnham-On-Sea and Mike is from Weston.

“With a range of different photographers at different stages of their careers, ‘Time To Engage’ is challenging the idea that there aren’t talented photography practitioners coming from Burnham-On-Sea. King Alfred School is the perfect backdrop to show this vast range of photography in an environment designed for growth.”

The two-day pop-up exhibition is being sponsored by Gardiner-Whites.