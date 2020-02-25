Councillors have this week expressed dismay after proposals for a £50,000 regeneration boost to Highbridge’s Market Street were turned down.

At the budget-setting meeting of Sedgemoor District Council, the Liberal Democrat group’s proposal to fund a study into the regeneration of the Market Street area of Highbridge was defeated.

The proposal had suggested “£50,000 be used from the Community Development Fund to carry out a study into regeneration of the Market Street area of Highbridge.”

Cllr Phil Harvey, pictured, who proposed the motion, says: “Highbridge is at a crucial position. Through decades of chronic under-investment, Market Street has fallen into a position where it needs uplifting.”

“A number of ideas have been put forward as to how this can be achieved. Recent nearby developments such as the new Sopha furniture store and the YMCA are an encouraging sign – as are the new shops in the street itself. ”

“With big housing developments at Brue Farm, Isleport Lane and the old boatyard site all in the pipeline, the population will be increasing and new residents will be seeking a good retail experience. Investment is needed to satisfy this need. The need to do this is recognised by the Town Council but Sedgemoor is better equipped to do the necessary research and planning.”

Cllr Nick Bayliss adds: “Sedgemoor continues to invest heavily in Bridgwater and has gained some Government funding for these improvements. Now is the time to look at what can be done elsewhere in the district – with attention on central Highbridge long overdue.”

“Highbridge pays its way – its large industrial estates generate large business rates and some of that needs to be reinvested in the town itself.”

Town Councillor, and former Sedgemoor councillor, Helen Groves adds: “An SPD is only an advisory document and was proposed as far back as 2011 in the previous Local Plan. It cannot substitute for inward investment nor for a feasibility study which forms the basis of attracting such investment.”

“Central to any planning for a better future is the need for the centre of Highbridge to become a location in its own right, a place that gives a good impression to visitors arriving by train; a place worth stopping in rather than just passing through. How long does Highbridge have to wait before action is taken?”

Cllr Mike Murphy, who is also a Highbridge Town Councillor, said: “The £50,000 would have come from the Community Development Fund so would not have affected the Council Tax. It would have enabled Sedgemoor to investigate the possibilities for regeneration, investigate alternatives, and draw up plans for action and further funding.”

“At a time when £700,000 is being spent refurbishing Sedgemoor’s Council offices and depot, and millions are being spent in Bridgwater, it is regrettable that £50,000 could not be found for this work.”

Responding to the comments, Cllr Gill Slocombe, Sedgemoor’s Portfolio holder for Inward Investment and Growth, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There has been significant positive progress in Highbridge in recent years, not least the remarkable new Highbridge Hotel and all that does for the look and confidence of the centre of the town and facilities for the community.”

“Sedgemoor District Council played a major role in helping the YMCA achieve this scheme. Working hard through Planning and Housing, there has been significant positive progress on a wide range of sites, providing in particular good quality homes.”

“However, there is no doubt that there is more to be done. There remains a number of longstanding redevelopment sites and a range of issues that relate to the changing role of formerly more important shopping centre which many smaller towns face. Officers are working very closely with a number of the owners of key development sites on the town, to add to what has been achieved already.”

“I have agreed with officers that we develop a supplementary planning document for the centre of Highbridge, to knit together the thinking on sites and establish action required and by who.

Officers from the Inward and Growth Service are always very willing and able to work with partners, including ward members and the Town Council, in developing a strategy to go further with the regeneration of the town.”

“Until we have a strategy, until we are clear on priorities I conclude that allocating money is premature, and so I did not support request for fifty thousand pounds at this stage however, in the future it could well be that funding will be appropriate, both from this Council and other partners.”

“As portfolio holder I am more than happy to meet with the Ward Councillors and the Town Council as soon as possible to talk through their ideas of what is required to further enhance the centre of Highbridge. I will be contacting them in the next few days to arrange the meeting, which I hope will be a very positive process.”

“I was disappointed that this important issues was only raised at the Full Council last week and this could have easily been discussed some time ago. My door is always open, and always ready to listen.”