The third Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle ride will take place on Sunday 5 July 2020 and funds raised through sponsorship will support the work of Weston Hospicecare.

Riders have the choice of a 30, 40 or a combined 70 mile route climbing through landmarks such as the iconic Cheddar Gorge and the Somerset Levels.

The 12 mile family ride will also return making the event accessible to riders of all abilities.

The hospice is working alongside a group of volunteer cycling enthusiasts from Wedmore who have chosen to support the charity alongside the village’s St Mary’s Church.

Event Manager Grace Dibden says: “The Wedmore 40/30 has been running for two years and it has been fantastic to see hundreds of people enjoy the rides.”

“The volunteers who have been the heart and soul of this event have done a tremendous job and we’re keen to work alongside them to grow it year on year.”

“The routes are absolutely stunning, whether you take on the 30 mile routed south of Wedmore, the 40 mile route north of Wedmore taking on the iconic Cheddar Gorge, the combined 70 miles, or the family-friendly 12 mile route you’re guaranteed a stunning ride.”

“So come and join us for a great day out on your bike and support the hospice while you do.”

Entry prices range from £12.50-£35 for adults and £5-£12.50 for children. Admission to the 12 mile route for children is free of charge. Visit here for more information and details on how to sign up.