Swimmers from Burnham-On-Sea’s Academy Swim Team have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new 2020.

season with 26 swimmers achieving 122 qualifying times to compete in the prestigious Somerset County Championships.

Held at Millfield School, over 700 swimmers from 38 swimming clubs in Somerset took part in events over 4 weekends, with seven full days of swimming competition.

Sara Cox Conklin told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Every member of the Academy Swim team swam phenomenally well, achieving huge Personal Bests, with the whole team collectively taking 5 mins and 52 seconds off their best ever times, whilst also gaining another 68 qualifying times for the 2021 Championships – with 365 days still to go, to gain even more qualifying times!”

“Huge congratulations go to 11 year old Zach Powell of King Alfred School Academy, who captured five Silver Medals and four Bronze Medals at the Championships.“

“Maisie Fisher, just 10 years of age, with another year to go in the same age group, took Silver in the 100 Breastroke & made it into the Finals, finishing in the top 8 of the 100 and 200 IM.”

“The Boys 10-12 Freestyle relay team of Finley Fooks (King Alfred Academy); Zach Powel (King Alfred Academy); TT Magang and Lewis Hay also captured a fantastic Bronze medal, behind Millfield School and Taunton Deane.”

“Other fantastic swims resulting in Somerset County Finals were achieved by Phoebe Poole (St Josephs) 4th 50 Fly; 6th 100 Fly; Finley Fooks (King Alfred Academy) 5th place 50 Fly & Macey Burge (King Alfred Academy) 7th Place 50 FC. Making it into the Top 10 were Riley Beardsmore (King Alfred Academy) 9th 200 Backstroke; Thea Faubel 9th 100 FC; Macy Noad (King Alfred Academy) 9th 400 FC; Lucas Earthy (King Alfred Academy) 10th 100 Back Stroke.”

“Whilst our top swimmers were enjoying success at the County Championships, The Academy Junior Development Team (12 & Unders) were in great form at Easton, Bristol competing against 5 other Bristol & District Swim teams. After some amazing swims, & 45 events later! The Academy Junior Team finished just 1 point off of 1st place! (Backwell 176 points; Academy 175 points!) – Superb racing.”

“Following on from the success at the County Championships, The Academy Swim Team hosted Round 2 of the Cotswold League. Taking full use of home advantage, and cheered on by our amazing support team & spectators, The Academy captured 1st place against very the highly competitive teams from Brockworth, Bridgwater & City of Bristol!”

“With the Sedgemoor Schools Biathlon at home this weekend, and Round 3 of the Cotswold League at Cwmbran on March 7th the Academy Swim Team are back in training and looking forward to more success in the pool!”

“Many congratulations to the Academy’s extremely talented team of Coach’s: Sara D, Tracey & Nic who are doing a phenomenal job with the swimmers development.”

The Academy Swim Team welcomes new swimmers and if you would like to join in the fun and success, why not go for a trial. There are seven squads in training from Potential to Regional. Call the Academy on 01278 785909 to find out more.