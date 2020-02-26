Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey says he is pleased to see Somerset County Council benefit from the biggest increase in council’s spending power for a decade after the authority received a funding increase of 7.5 per cent.

Local authorities across the country will receive a share of £49.2billion in 2020/2021 – a 4.4 per cent real terms increase, it has been confirmed this week.

Following a vote in the House of Commons, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick also confirmed the settlement will give councils access to a £1.5billion boost for social care funding.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am pleased to see such commitment from the Government to give the council an increase in funding. Somerset has received the second biggest funding increase in the South West which I know will help our local leaders make positive changes.”

“This is the start of plans to level up local communities across the whole country, and with this funding increase, we can start to do exactly that, ensuring everyone lives in a community they can be proud of.”

Leader of Somerset County Council, David Fothergill, added: “I am delighted that the Government, through this settlement have taken the opportunity to begin levelling up the amount of funding which comes to Somerset.”

“This is a really good indication that Westminster understand the service pressures which face Somerset and a growing acceptance that a new formula for fairer funding is required.”

“I look forward to working with James and our other Somerset MP’s in preparation for the Comprehensive Spending Review for local authorities which is expected this autumn.”