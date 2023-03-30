The Met Office has issued a weather warning for high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Friday, March 31st).

A yellow weather warning for winds gusting up to 70mph is in force until mid-day as the stormy conditions arrive.

The warning has led to the cancellantion of this morning’s Burnham-On-Sea Farmers market due to safety concerns.

A Met Office spokesman says: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or northwesterly winds.”

“There is uncertainty over the track and depth of the low and this affects how strong the wind will be.”

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or northwesterly.”

“This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”